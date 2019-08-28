Olga Cybulski showed racy concert attire
Ukrainian singer Olga Cybulski released photos in short dress with recent concert.
Recently hosted a Grand concert of Olga Cybulski in Kharkov. Popular singer took the stage in a magnificent dress of deep red color with a slit. In Instagram Cybulski has published the most vivid of pictures and told a surprising story.
“Mom-the actress has finally returned home. But these three touring day was filled with your warmth, smiles, singing along with me. And I’m so happy. After the concert in Vinogradov approached the girl and said that my interview had once saved her life. She confused herself and almost did something stupid, but the song To the wound and words of love that I spoke from the screen, stopped the fatal error. Music works wonders. And thank God I have a chance to reach out to you and bask together. Do you have a song (not necessarily mine) that changed something in your life?” – wrote Cybulski.
“Olga, you are a life saver!”, “So, this song is Sukna bila every time I listen to it, I forget what is depression. Olga, thank you for such wonderful songs, they have everything wonderful. Since I am a future musician, you and your songs inspire me to new achievements,” “Thank you for the energy and positivity coming from you” comment on the Network.