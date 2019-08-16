Olga Cybulski washed $ 1,000
Famous Ukrainian singer loves to share with his fans with unusual stories from his life. This time she surprised followers with a story about how accidentally ruined a thousand dollars. History Cybulski shared in his Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
“I washed 1000 dollars. Somehow left things money and thought about their purity only in the night when the machine is switched to the drying mode. What do I feel? Stress. But I also promised myself that there will be a time when that amount was I can easily spend the day and not feel nothing. Any moment can be turned into pleasure. The Laundry was a pleasant aroma therapy”, — said the singer.
The story she was accompanied by a very candid photo where she sits with bare feet and a shirt on a sleeve, which is seen in the chest. Oddities photo add wedding shoes of the singer and what she’s sitting on the background of the washing machine and on the floor next to it is a washing powder.
The singer’s fans began to comment on her story and the image in the photo.
“The new image of the brutal and the beautiful”, “What kind of Turistika Olya?”, “To hell with this powder, Olga, you sexy smexi”, “Cheap advertising, fee, excuse me, unsubscribe”, “Nifiga a size!”, “And all Frank and raspushennoy ,what happened?”, — people write.