Olga Freimut boasted talent daughter
Olga Freimut, which recently was struck by the similarity with my husband, not often shared with many thousands army of fans details his personal life. Ukrainian TV presenter is in no hurry to publish daily photos and videos with family. However, when it comes to some important family accomplishments, Freimut gladly shows it to the fans.
So, on his page in the network instagram Olga has posted a video with his daughter Zlata Mitchell. Note that the 13-year-old girl is fond of modern dances. Zlata often attends workshops with famous choreographers, and shows their performances. Now it was the turn mom is proud of her talented daughter.
Video Zlata dancing with a friend Milano. It turned out that the idea of staging and choreography were all answered Salat. Moreover, in dance performance Milena crying very moved by the presenter.
“Rozmovlyati dance could odinic: Dahl, Nuru, Isadora Duncan… Ale I rosumo Qiu MOV lachey via pokolinnya….Zlata , two productions — noviiremote s hour; the stench of Yak I nalezyty mistectvo, velichayut emoz . Smut. Bajan Tobi recognition of the I vzhe at once. Ti beautiful nevimune! Melena, and Tobi Mlini compliments,” — says Olga Freimut.
Video: instagram.com/freimutolia
Fans Freimut was also quick to comment on the video. Many praised Gold.
