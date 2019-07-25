Olga Freimut fell in love with dear people
Ukrainian TV presenter Olga Freimut is striking and elegant in social events, and shares women’s wisdom network, displays a concise everyday images, but not often shows the audience their babies, and even more rarely – her husband Vladimir Lokotko. But this time the media personality, and recently, the publisher and author of books for children and adults, decided to make an exception. In stories Instagram she showed a cute black and white picture of a man who is posing in the company of kids – son of Valeria and daughter Eudoxia.
Olga captured how children spend their leisure time with dad. A man is sitting “in Turkish” on the couch among the pillows, favorite girl hugging dad’s neck, just stood on tiptoe, and he says daughter back. A little further is a small Valery in klassicheskoi shirt.
“My love”, — has signed a snapshot of Olga, instead of leaving eloquent smiles.
It is noteworthy that the presenter does not show the faces of the younger children – all the photos they turned away from the camera and the angles are selected so that kids practically it was impossible to see. The star has a 13-year-old daughter Zlata from marriage with Briton Neil Mitchell, and 3-year-old Valeria and 2-year-old Evdokia from the Union with Vladimir Lokotko.