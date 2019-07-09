Olga Freimut had gone on holiday without my family

The TV host shared the first photos from vacation.

In the summer the majority of the population prefers to fly abroad or to the sea, and celebrities are no exception!

Thus, the Ukrainian TV presenter Olga Freimut decided to escape from the hot Kiev and to forget about work. Holiday celebrity has chosen a rather exotic country — Indonesia. But to divide the rest she decided with her husband Vladimir Lokotko, and daughter Zlata. According to Freimut, to go with my daughter somewhere together — it’s their little tradition.

“We have zi Zlatou tradition : salt letti codes far. Lachey udvoh. Delauche fear far Perelet, dstlist Jones”, — says Olga.

