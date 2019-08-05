Olga Freimut intrigued by the from filming a new project
Olya freymut has published in his Instagram a new photo.
She was captured along with popular photographer and a judge of the show “Top model in Ukrainian” Sonya Placidus and designerly suits Antonina Belinskaya. In the photo, the presenter captured in the national Ukrainian costume.
“On the set of a very important project, “wrote under the photo freimuth.
Fans began to discuss a new photo favorite star: “As always in anticipation of something Grand”, “Galichanka our”, “Now cry from happiness, knowing that should finally expect a new project with you!”.
