Olga Freimut showed how spending time with her husband
November 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Leading well-known Ukrainian writer and publisher Olha Freimut fascinated subscribers a new publication in the social network. The star shared a rare family footage, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Ivona.
So, on his page in Instagram Olga has published several photos in which poses with her husband Vladimir Lokotko at home. The couple is depicted sitting on the floor. Olga is dressed in dark jeans and a bright shirt with a print. And Vladimir — in black t-shirt and gray shorts.
In the description of the pictures Freimut wrote that adores its family. And admitted that her new photos with her husband made their 3-year-old son Valery.
“My family love u ❤ it’s amazing some photos zrobiv Valery))),“ wrote a leading.