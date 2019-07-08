Olga Freimut talked about whether you want to hide yourself years
The controversial TV presenter, a former “inspector” Olga Freimut not very often shares with fans the details of his personal life. But, anyway, Olga still from time to time puts new photos on his page in Instagram and Facebook. This time Freimut shared the frame with the beach of Indonesia, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to znaj.ua.
At the shot, a girl stands on the shore in a swimsuit. Despite the fact that the TV presenter is already 37 years old and she gave birth to three children, the figure of Olga is just gorgeous. Also, she left under the photo is very philosophic in his signature style:
“The Empress of Austria Sisi was very beautiful, a style icon. But in 34 years forbidden to fix himself in the portraits. Didn’t want to disappoint fans of the person that relates to old age. As I understand CC, but being ashamed of myself over the years, not worth it. With age find in the new features that are absent in youth. Confidence, calmness, life experience. Is it necessary to hide?”
In the comments on this message instantly responded to the Ukrainians:
“All right. but I can’t come to terms with it … after 34 and really do not want to take a photo”, “Carelessness and joy transforming even the aging face. Drama is boring, though wildly romantic”, “100% not worth it.But this concerns only those women who become wiser with age,but not stupid”, “to Worry about in’ 34? The post beautiful, but it makes an easy grin”, ” What a beautiful woman. And a figure like a twenty-year”, “Lovely figure”.