Olga Freimut touched by the homemade photoset with her husband
Olga Freimut not too loves to flaunt personal life, and her page in Instagram too active will not name, but the more valuable pictures from the family archive, which occasionally shares the leading. This time, Olga decided to treat fans homemade photo with her husband Vladimir Lokotko.
The leading couple of shots sitting on the floor, leaning against her husband. On it, dark jeans with raw hem from 7 for all mankind – trend model of the season and a bright loose blouse with sleeves puffed. The hair gathered in the back, a few strands had escaped to the face. Makeup – black arrows on the eyelids and red lipstick on the lips.
“I love my family Yu. Some photos zrobiv Valery”, signed photo-session with your loved Olga, saying that the author frames became her little boy.
Fans were delighted with pictures of the couple and noted the similarity of the spouses.
- The Chudovo steam
- You cool! Good luck to you!
- You have a handsome husband
- Garn duzhe
- You look lovely
- Lastly garne photo horosho family ¿VI duzhe Garni pair, Garnier you life
- You are a very harmonious couple. Suit each other externally. Love You
- Zooplus you neymour
- VI sprawd paste single one of the Yak hometwo to tarelochki. Yak vishukani sukna to Rosny expensive Tupelo. Happiness wami your Rodin! Zooplus you!
- Beautiful and happy couple
- VI duzhe Shoe, Garnier pair