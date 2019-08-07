Olga Freimut was published in a luxurious evening dress

Chose the leading elegant dress for going out.

Ольга Фреймут вышла в свет в роскошном вечернем платье

Olga Freimut always chooses for its public exits luxury, especially if we are talking about the activities she leads. It happened the other day. Paired with Grigoriy Reshetnik Olga became one of the leading events and for the occasion chose a luxurious dress. Soon, her blog has a photo where clearly visible image. The outfit in the floor with a flying skirt and applique at the top is sat on a miniature figure of Olga, and fans bombarded her with compliments.

“Char_vne the completion of day”, briefly signed to leading the outfit.

