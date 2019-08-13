Olga Gorbachev demonstrated a slim figure in a swimsuit
In his microblog singer Olga Gorbachev published a picture in a swimsuit, showing his slim and beautiful body. Under a photo of a celebrity written, why the question of shape is a matter of sentiment, and said that no longer has the time for doubt.
In the picture of Gorbachev standing near the coast in one piece bathing suit in dark blue. As accessories to the outfit the girl picked up a straw hat with a brim and bracelets on the hands. In the description of the picture the artist wrote that the question is not in the figure and mood: “the same figure is sometimes I look ridiculous and absurd, sometimes lavishly and convincingly. All #of Resnjansky’s going on in her head. That is why lives are so different, and the figures and swimwear about the same” — she writes.
At the end of the post Olga wrote, he regretted that he had not enjoyed all 20 and 10 years ago. Then concluded that he no longer has time for doubt, but there’s a time to live, to enjoy yourself, family, home, realization, peace.