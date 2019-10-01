Olga Gorbachev has told how preparing for his concerts
During the recent concerts-workshops in the Dnieper and Kiev Olga Gorbachev was replaced in 2 hours 8 costumes. The actress appeared in a dress of black pearls, which were brought specially from the island of Tahiti. According to Olga, black pearl promotes self-confidence and gives strength.
“I want to energize every detail of the show. In this training, no random words, random songs or just pretty dresses without meaning. All focused on the motivation and the disclosure of unused force”, — says Gorbachev.
Unexpected duet of the brand Dolce&Gabbana and the youngest daughter of the Seraphim helped this evening Olga to become a shaman.
“The basis of this image came up with my youngest daughter Serafima. When we started making the round, she drew something very similar on a large flower. I like this pattern I decided on my stage dress should be big and blooming flowers. We found them first in fabric Dolce&Gabbana top and created a dress for the image. And then found the second outfit in the finished product: their jumpsuit with harem creates a mysterious, feminine,” says the singer.
Another concert outfit Gorbachev chose the brand 16Arlington that I love Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. The actress joined the trending thing with authentic accessories by Indian designers, and also brought to the show two gowns of the masters of Cairo and added to them the details of Ukrainian brands.