Olga Gorbachev presented a new song and dedicated it to all women
Ukrainian singer Olga Gorbachev presented his new song, the affirmation of “Strength“.
Specifically for the creation of this track, the singer-mentor was looking for a unique place of power. And it was found in 109 km from Kiev. The actress and her team chose the castle-Museum Radomysl. Not coincidentally, this song is powerfully filled with the power of love, because castle is the only Museum in the world home icon. In addition, this place is special for Olga. Because 3 years ago her wedding with Yuri Nikitin took place in this castle all the old Ukrainian traditions.
However, this time the song “the Power” Olga dedicates not only to all women, which helps to reveal the inner potential. First of all track, affirmation is a gift to Olga wedding anniversary to her husband Yury Nikitin:
“A woman needs to give creative gifts rather than material. Made by hand, with their energy, voice, or body if it is a dance. I wrote a song! We can say that this is a continuation of the previous hit “I love my husband”. And Jure, of course, very nice to receive such personalized and public recognition. “Force” is a story of Mature love and miraculous affirmation for a happy relationship as a couple.”
To maximize your inner power through song-affirmations can all women together with Olga. This artist very soon goes through the cities of Ukraine with musical training. The first meeting of the round “Power” already on 5 September in the Odessa regional Philharmonic.