Olga Gorbachev shared the secret to keeping passion in the marital relationship
Singer Olga Gorbachev and producer Yuri Nikitin celebrated the third anniversary of married life. And although this is the second wedding of the star couple, a few years ago they went through a divorce, celebrate, says Olga, both dates. Lovers are preparing for each other creative gifts. This time Olga has presented to the beloved song “Power”, of course, she sings about Yuri.
In an interview, “Ranok z with Ukraine” (channel “Ukraine”) Olga Gorbachev shared secret ingredient of their relationship with the husband Yury Nikitin.
“Our men now because of this oil a little crazy and they will beg us girls – each his wife as often as possible to use it during close”, – said Olga Gorbachev.
The star not only uses it, she created this oil, so-called, sex fluid, which added pepper in a couple’s relationship. But such a miracle drug was created by accident – at first, Olga was planning to do a simple oil for feminine hygiene.
“When we started testing what we mixed a fantastic woman aromatherapist, it was found that in this sex-fluid, there is an important effect, as arousal,” says the singer.
An unexpected discovery was inspired by Olga to the idea of creating a whole line of fragrances. All for different needs.
“There are flavors that, for example, help to unblock our sexual energy, this fragrance is called “lover”. Is – to open the heart center – the fragrance “woman” or “wife.” Have a flavor of “sorceress” for the development of intuition, there is a “Muse” for creative expression,” shared Olga Gorbachev.
Woman for her husband should be and wife, and Muse, and lover, I’m sure singer. That is what she strives to teach his fans with songs of affirmations that don’t just entertain, but instruct and motivate women.
“Affirmations are positive volitional installations that change our lives for the better. A woman needs to do necessarily with your mind, because for us, it’s a law: how we think, the way we live”, – said the artist.
Therefore, according to Olga Gorbacheva, only one sex-the fluid will not be the solution to all problems in the relationship.
“On an energetic level anyway, you just have to make the passion together with her husband, it is enough just to be feminine,” says the singer.