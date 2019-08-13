Olga Kurylenko admired figure in spectacular swimsuit
Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko boasted their forms in the pool. The star posed in a striking bathing suit.
A star has postponed his summer vacation until August and now enjoy holidays in warmer climes. Instagram is full of snapshots in bathing suits and the stunning scenery of the famous resorts. Although vacation Olga Kurylenko has ended, she decided to support a kind of flash mob of his colleagues, shared in his microblog spicy photos with guests.
“Miss my vacation and the pool,” said the actress.
For this post Olga has published his photos in a Golden swimsuit. In the frame Kurylenko captured in the moment when she jumped out of the pool, leaning on her hands. The picture was taken from behind, so the subscriber could consider deep V-neck one-piece swimsuit on the back and firm buttocks of the actress. This is a photo of the knocks after the publication of the collected 36 thousand likes.
Earlier, Olga has published in his microblog photo in this swimsuit. This image captures the star in the swimming pool face to the camera. It is worth noting that this photo was more racy, because through the thin fabric of the leotard showed the anatomical details of the body of the actress. The picture was liked by 58 thousand people.
39-year-old actress looks amazing. It is therefore not surprising that the fans EN masse to shower her with compliments. They admire not only the beauty of Olga, but her slimness. While most commentators write Kurylenko in English, there are among the followers of the actress and her Russian fans. Recall Kurylenko hails from the resort town of Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region.