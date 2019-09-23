Olga Kurylenko admired the slender figure and the steel pressure
September 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Hollywood actress of Ukrainian descent 39-year-old Olga Kurylenko, best known for playing bond girl struck fans toned figure.
Photo appeared on Instagram of a celebrity.
Now the star is in Spain. The photos Kurylenko posed on the background of the sea. Olga wears black leggings and halter top to match. The pictures were seen flat belly stars with a steel press.
“This morning went camping”, signed a series of pictures of Kurylenko.
Web users at the time reacted to the new photo of the actress.
“Beautiful woman,” “your beauty is inspiring”, “so thin”, “you are my idol forever.”