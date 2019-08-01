Olga Polyakov soared in a bath with a stranger

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The singer visited the Spa treatment.

Singer Olya Polyakova, which showed a slim figure on vacation, continues to inform the fans about the process of his vacation.

So, in storis her Instagram, the star posted a pretty racy video. The singer has revealed how she visited bath. In the video, fully Nude Polyakova on the shelf, and the man meanwhile it has two switches on the back.

After these Spa treatments Olya showed how floated, also naked, in the lake. Interestingly, during the heat of the camera filming the singer her eldest daughter, Maria.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.