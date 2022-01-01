Olga Polyakova told me what to turn to Kiev – News Yu

, Ukrainian celebrity Olya Polyakova in one of her interviews talked about those who wanted to turn home. Dosi, the couple with the donkeys chatted with France. There she leaned forward, ticking away from the war.

“I’m going back to Kiev in the second day of tomorrow and giving concerts at the hospitals for the Ukrainians,” the “Queen of the Night” said.

Polyakova knew that she was not worried that she would take her children with her, even if she wanted to go home. Olya, the eldest daughter, had already graduated from school and began to study abroad. Where do you plan to enter Mary, її zirkova mother, still does not tell.