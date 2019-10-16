Olga Seryabkina is completely naked in new video (photo, video)
Russian singer Olga Seryabkina, who three months ago left the band Serebro and launched into a solo sailing under the pseudonym MOLLY, presented a new clip “Naked”. The singer used to live-tested tricks. She showed her figure in all its glory — in sexy bikinis and without clothes.
Seryabkina said that this work does not attempt to show their body, which already saw everything from all angles, and sings of a “fine point”
“On a light but all-consuming feeling of first love. It’s not about overcoming challenges, not about fighting. But rather when you just fine next to a man from the feelings that fill the heart and nice fog your mind. I don’t play the video any fictitious role, here everything is transparent”, — said Olga, introducing the clip.
We will remind, the former colleagues of Olga Seryabkina and Elena Temnikova quarreling, after exchanging “pleasantries” at each other.
