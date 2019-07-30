Olga Sumska surprised a short haircut “a boy”
Popular actress surprised fans with a new image.
Olga Sumskaya has for many years been one of the most popular Actresses of our time. Millions of women watching the professional and personal lives of Olga, as well as for its spectacular appearance which does not fade with age and style star. By profession, Olga often have to change the images over and over again to delight the audience. However, the latter role was very unusual.
The thing is that in Sumy for a new role had to change not just the color of hair and haircut. In a new photo in Instagram, the actress poses with a hairstyle “under the boy” and looks very unusual. However, many fans in the comments to the post noted that even with such an unusual hairstyle, the actress still remains the epitome of elegance and style.
