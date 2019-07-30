Olga Sumska surprised a short haircut “a boy”

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Popular actress surprised fans with a new image.

Ольга Сумская удивила короткой стрижкой «под мальчика»

Olga Sumskaya has for many years been one of the most popular Actresses of our time. Millions of women watching the professional and personal lives of Olga, as well as for its spectacular appearance which does not fade with age and style star. By profession, Olga often have to change the images over and over again to delight the audience. However, the latter role was very unusual.

The thing is that in Sumy for a new role had to change not just the color of hair and haircut. In a new photo in Instagram, the actress poses with a hairstyle “under the boy” and looks very unusual. However, many fans in the comments to the post noted that even with such an unusual hairstyle, the actress still remains the epitome of elegance and style.

viva.ua

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.