Olga Sumskaya admired the way the Kiev Princess

| July 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The actress has shared a dramatic picture.

Recently Olga Sumy celebrated the day of the angel. In honor of this holiday the star published in his microblog a spectacular shot.

In the photo, the actress is depicted in the image of the Kiev Princess Olga. As noted by the star, is the frame of the project “Knagin of Ukraine”. The author of the picture was Irina Palamar.

Members noted that the image of Princess Olga Sumy to face, and in vintage attire, the actress looks very organic.

