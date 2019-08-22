Olga Sumskaya admitted that many years ago she was diagnosed
Olga Sumskaya admitted that many years ago her life was threatened. In an exclusive interview to the program “Sravi way” the famous actress said that when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Anna, gave her a very rare diagnosis of “preeclampsia of pregnancy,” which happens to be one of several thousand people, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Olga Sumskaya recalls with horror – to protect the fetus, childbirth had to call immediately. So the younger daughter of the actress born eight caesarean section.
“I lost Anya huge amount of blood, I then everything is restored. Hemoglobin was, I remember, after childbirth, 65, I was so yellow, you know, afraid to look at these pictures,” – says Olga.
As I regained strength after a difficult delivery, dropped 18 extra pounds, and also about the relationship with her husband of the famous Ukrainian actress said in a Frank interview, which you will see very soon in the popular category “Sarcofago the way” – “Kava z pertsem”. In addition, for the first time Olga Sumskaya talk about what most regrets in life.