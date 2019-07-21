Olga Sumskaya shared a rare family photo
In the family of the famous Ukrainian actress Olga Sumskaya, on 18 July is an important date, because this day celebrates the birthday of her beloved husband Vitaly Borisyuk.
Honored artist of Ukraine, actor and TV presenter turned this year 56 years old. On his page in Instagram Olga shared a warm and heartfelt photos to celebrate, which they made surrounded by the friends and relatives.
For the triumph of Sumi chose a crimson dress to the floor, and on top threw a Jean jacket pink. The birthday boy was in jeans, a red t-shirt and a white shirt in small print.
Their 17-year-old daughter Anna, who this year graduated from high school, expressed a preference for the sporty style girl wearing black pants and pink jacket, and sneakers.