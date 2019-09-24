Olga Sumskaya shared beloved daughters
September 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Your weekend the Ukrainian artist spent in the company of his beloved daughters, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Olga Sumskaya — the people’s favorite. At 53 Ukrainian actress remains as beautiful, charming and, importantly, in demand in the movie.
Recently Olga Sumskaya posted positive photos depicting the actress and her daughter Tonya Paperno and Anna Borisyuk.
“Warm, Sunny, autumn evening… Kiev, favorite places.. And my small daughter” — so signed cute pictures of Olga Sumskaya.
Members immediately began to comment on the pictures of Olga and her daughters-models: “Olenka! They are extremely beautiful, Very nice to look at your maiden company! Such beautiful and fun!”, “The mother’s beauty”.