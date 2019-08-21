Olga Sumskaya shared his biggest dream
Olga Sumy, which delighted the family photo shoot, in an exclusive interview to journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on the channel “Ukraine” said about his daughters. The actress admitted why her eldest daughter Antonina resents her and how she feels in the role of grandmother.
For an actress to bring together all children is difficult, because the eldest daughter has her family, and the youngest is studying in University. So every meeting is special for them.
“When we get together, I hug girls I like them to hug, kiss, because we so rarely meet,” – said Olga Sumskaya in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.
And today the eldest daughter of actress Tonya does not want to repeat my mother’s mistakes.
“Tonya grew up, went to school, and actually within 10 years of it involved my parents. She tells me today: “Mom, that’s how you behaved with me, I’m with my daughter, I would, but you’re not paid a lot of attention, pursued a career,” – says Sumi.
So two year old daughter eve Tonya nurse herself. Star same grandmother granddaughter “grandma” does not name – calling Beehive, combining: Granny and Olga. And what of Olga Sumy grandma?!
“Today, these grannies know they are glamorous, fashionable, radiating sexuality – they are modern, such a business lady. Is the flowering of women! 50 women give birth, get married – this is a second youth!”, – says Olga Sumska.
Famous Ukrainian actress told, what dreams for years.
“The play, where we play with the whole family – this is my dream! I really want to, but as you all gather? Of course, occasionally we make suggestions to Antonina, the youngest still just not experienced,” shared the actress with the journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.
But it’s a matter of time. The youngest daughter of the actress Anna also chose acting and enrolled in the University. Karpenko-Kary. And this is the third generation of actors in the star family.