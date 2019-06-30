Olga Sumskaya showed her daughter, a graduate
Ukrainian actress Olga Sumska striking flowered appearance. Time seems over it completely not imperiously, and even more difficult to believe that this young and beautiful woman was a grandmother! Next to his eldest daughter Antonina Papernaya looks like sister in the photo with Jr, a graduate of Anna Borysiuk Olga — how came out of high school. Appropriate staff the celebrity shared on Instagram.
Pictures were taken during the ceremonial part of prom Anna, who this year graduated from high school. Graduate posing in the air and weightless pale pink sheer short dress with Ruche in the neckline, and silvery sandals.
Her stellar mom got the occasion white Maxi dress with slits on the sides and added the image of a massive necklace and a white handbag. Also to support our favorite daughter came and her famous father – actor Vitaly Borysiuk.
Anna posed in the company of his classmates, remembering the fine moments of school life that are now left behind.
“Axis I zakonchilas school. Prekrasn Mittwoch, that sapam atopouse for all life! Prosavi,Ridna SHKOLA, thanks to uchitelyam! Wtamu, daughter,I in the good path to zdiysnennya of dreams!” — asked the actress to the girl.
Fans of Olga was delighted with the idyllic pictures and threw compliments as the actress and her charming daughter.
“Vitayu! Krasun!”, “Daddy’s girl!”, “Vitayu! Yaki VSI ganun!”, “You have such Krasna sons and a daughter!”, “Good Mila duchini,similar to Tata. High mastit have modelsome git”, “Papina daughter, and mommy is also a graduate?… I wish you good luck,health and happiness and love!”, “Pretty,pretty happy graduation!” — left kind words the followers of the star.