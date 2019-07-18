Olga Sumskaya showed pics from the beach photo shoot

Olga is not only a talented artist but also a stylish beautiful woman.

So, she can’t stop showing off all your best images on his personal page in social networks. For example, recently, celebrity announced a series of vivid images from your beach photo shoot, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.

Data incredible photos, Olga is posing on the banks of the Dnieper river in long red dress-embroidery with an unusual black pattern.

Judging by the signature of these shots, she’s a national dress, which is by the way it looks, starred in the new season of the show “Battle of psychics.“

