Olga Sumskaya sunbathed on the roof

| September 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian actress Olga Sumskaya, who recently with her daughters walked around the center of Kiev, has shown its creativity

The star arrived in Kherson, where very soon will perform in the framework of the play “Boeing-Boeing”. Before going on stage, the artist decided to take a sun bath, what an unusual way. Sumi went to the roof of the hotel where he stayed, and held an impromptu beach.

Celebrity spread a blanket and started to sunbathe. Interestingly, the star is not embarrassed or compressors of the air conditioner close to or the Windows of houses nearby.

