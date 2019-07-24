Olga Sumskaya tried on the wig reddish hue
Sumi is a very talented artist who in his year were able to maintain impeccable beauty and youth. Moreover, this legendary woman is still a style icon and role model, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
Gotta give it to her, Sumy and really looks luxurious, and always follows the fashion. Most tend to see her only in the image of the blonde, but the actress apparently decided to experiment and try myself in other roles. Corresponding to the Olga has published on his page in Instagram.
Thus Sumi appear in a completely different light. She tried on the wig ryuuoh shade. Fans were slightly confused and could not believe my eyes. It turned out that Sumka changed her image not just. The thing is that the artist is now actively filming in nashumevshemu the TV series “Blonde”, where she was the fifth season in a row takes the role of an ordinary zarobitchanki. Moreover, the plot soon to get married.
It is worth noting that the series on the Polish language that Olga knows, thanks to his grandparents, at the time they lived in Warsaw itself. So she’s very excited to come to this city and a great honor for her to work there.