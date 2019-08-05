Olga Sumskaya with her daughters admired the network of a photo shoot for the famous glossy
Olga Sumskaya shared stories about his acting dynasty, which was continued by daughter
Olga Sumskaya with their adult daughters recently participated in a bright photo shoot for the famous glossy magazine. 52-year-old famous Ukrainian actress Olga, 29-year-old Antonina papernaya and 17-year-old Anna Borisyuk tried on stylish colorful outfits for issues of Viva and star mom shared interesting stories about their “dynasty”. New pictures from photo shoot Tonya has published in his Instagram.
Note that you can say about the dynasty it is no exaggeration, as papernaya — daughter from his first marriage with Olga Sumy akteram Eugene Paperny — following in the footsteps of the family and chose a career as an actress. However, to live and work the girl went to the capital of the Russian Federation.
Anya — the daughter from second marriage of Olga to actor Vitaly Borisyuk — this year graduated from high school and also dreams of becoming an actress.
“Anya didn’t want to I worked with her before entering (by the way, as well as Tonya). Said that she’ll try. The entrance was reading a monologue of Natasha of Poltavka, who played in the movie her aunt Natalia Sumska. A poetic composition of “Aeneid” Kotlyarevsky was inherited from her grandmother, our berehynia acting dynasty, Anna Sumy!” — Olga told reporters.
We will remind that Olga Sumska was born in a family of actors of the Academic drama theatre. I. Franko in Lviv. Her older sister Natalia is an actress and TV presenter. Father Vyacheslav Sumskoy Ignatievich was a people’s artist of Ukraine (died in 2007), mother Anna Sumi — honored artist.
“There are children managed, but not the case with Tonya. This man takes his own decision, and nothing and nobody could persuade her. Well, it must be so” — so spoke about the eldest daughter Tonya, Olga Sumy.
Olga Sumskaya with her daughter Tonya (Photo: instagram.com/tonya_papernaya)
Netizens admire family photos of Sumy with her daughters, called her Queen, and even a goddess, and a joint frame — the most touching of the entire photoset.
- Beautiful girls;
- How can you be like!
- Beautiful!
- Super! What a beauty you are! And Olga just a Queen!
- The most touching scenes of this photo shoot!
- What’s it — happiness!
- Krasiveniki, and Olya is a goddess…