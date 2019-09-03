Olga Sumy vs not again to return to the floor the show dancing with the stars
Olga Sumskaya also decided to attend the second live show of Dancing with the stars 2019. Note that during the second broadcast, which was held yesterday, September 1, the project has left one couple — TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko. On the show, the pair performed a Foxtrot, but the audience rated it low because of what the singer left the project.
But Olga Sumskaya had to do a lot of backstage photos from the live broadcast. As usual, people’s artist of Ukraine managed to communicate with all “key figures” of the project — from judges and leading to some participants.
For example, Sumi made a really iconic photo with Dmitry Dikusar. Note that the famous Ukrainian choreographer is also one of the participants of the new season of dancing with the stars 2019! His partner is actress-comedian Victoria Bulitko. It is noteworthy that Dikusar was a partner Olga Sumy during the first season of “Dance” in 2006!
Also, the actress did another selfie — with Oleg Vinnik. The singer during the second live tried a new role as host of “balcony” — he met the first participants after their dance and were expecting their results of jury voting.
One more photo — with Catherine Kuchar. Note that during the second broadcast, the prima ballerina appeared, as usual, in a very spectacular manner — in the air pink dress. As well as the black wig.
His new post Sumi accompanied emotional signature. The actress noted that she would like to return to the floor:
“Vchora marveled z Dances with stars 2019 profit! Namber emot! Shadala Yak at the pershoho season of tancevala s Dmitry Dkucrm KVK-step Pronko I Golohvastov, znovu zahotelosi to the floor! Bravo everyone knows, what does the participants!”
In addition, we also look at performance in Sumy and Dicesare in 2006.