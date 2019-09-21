“Olimpik” has helped victims of accidents and won for the first time in the Spanish coach: video highlights from matches
On Saturday, September 21, with two matches in Lviv and Zaporozhye continued 8-th round of Ukrainian Premier League.
Lviv — Marseille — 0:1 (Polito, 80, penalty). On 45+1 minutes, removed Gonchar (Lviv), and 45+2nd Die (Marseille) missed a penalty.
On the way from Kyiv to Lviv club bus “Olympic” made an unscheduled stop. Seeing a lot of people affected in a terrible road accident with participation of passenger car and truck, club doctor Yuri Krivenko gave them first aid before arrival “fast”. “Fortunately, all the participants of the accident alive. “Olympians” warmed them tea and provided warm clothes. After the arrival of police and ambulances, the Pitmen continued their way, “—said on the official website of Olympique de Marseille in Instagram.
As you know, good things will be returned a hundredfold, and in the match at the Arena Lviv, the Pitmen got their first win of the season, beating the minimum local club. In injury time of the first half, the hosts remained in the minority after Gonchar got the second yellow card, but to implement a penalty of the Senegalese Die couldn’t. That failed Matara, turned in Polity in the 80th minute and in the end, the ball was decisive.
Zorya — Mariupol — 0:0. On 32 minutes, removed Fedorchuk (Mariupol), and the 39th — budkivskiy (Zorya).
In the first half, each team lost one player the second warning field prematurely left Fedorchuk from “Mariupol” and Budkovskyy Zorya. Though they had an overwhelming advantage throughout the game (stats strikes — 17:4 in favor of “white-black”), score team of Viktor Skripnik has failed. Thus ended the successful series of Luhansk in the current season, which consisted, with regard to the qualification of the Europa League, 13 games.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 21 points (7 matches);
2. Desna — 14 (7);
3. Oleksandriya — 12 (7);
4. “Dawn” — 12 (8);
5. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (8);
6. Kolos — 10 (7);
7. Mariupol — 9 (7);
8. “Dinamo” — 8 (6);
9. Karpaty — 8 (8);
10. Vorskla — 7 (7);
11. “Lions” — 6 (8);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (8).
In the 8th round of the Premier League on Sunday, September 22, will play: “Desna” — “Shakhtar”, “Shakhtar Donetsk” — “Dynamo” and “ear” — “Alexandria”.
.
Photo of FC “Zarya”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter