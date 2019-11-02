Olivia Wilde in a bright dress from Carolina Herrera appeared at the film festival
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
35-year-old actress in a dress by Carolina Herrera was released.
Olivia Wilde attended the Savannah film festival SCAD 2019, which was held in the state of Georgia. The actress won the award for directing for his film “Education”.
Wilde appeared at the ceremony in a long dress with a blue-blue gradient on the buttons from the brand Carolina Herrera and with the same belt at the waist.
Your feminine outfit Wilde added a white clutch, diamond earrings-studs. Hair actress dismissed and made intense eye makeup with shades of lilac hue.