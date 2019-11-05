Olivia Wilde said a graceful figure in a white dress with a racy neckline
35-year-old actress pea outfit emphasized the slender figure.
At the ceremony Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly hills was noisy and luxurious. Star beauty shone on the red carpet in their best outfits.
Carefully thought out his bow and charming Olivia Wilde. The actress put on a social event white dress with peplum in polka dot print from the Fashion house Michael Kors. As peas made sequins that are from the camera flash changed the color.
In the area of the neck of the actress was spicy neckline. The outfit perfectly were sitting on a slim figure, Olivia.
Your image complements wild wavy style with side parting and make-up with silver-gray shadows and peach blush. The star used the beautiful diamond earrings with emeralds and diamond ring.
At the ceremony, Olivia presented the award in the nomination “Best Director-beginner”, with what we congratulate her.