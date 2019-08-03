Olya Polyakova admired sports figure (video)
The star showed off athletic figure in a photoblog.
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, who on the days in Instagram reacted emotionally to criticism from the fans, showed his pumped figure.
In Instagram account Polyakova decided to please his fans with the video, which shows off your abs of steel.
In the video, the singer appeared in sportswear. A star slightly raised his shirt and boasted a sports tummy with cubes press.
“Well now, concerns not only money but and body, beautiful body, we must also earn As a result?” — asked fans of the star.
By the way, your workout celebrity published in Instagram-Stories and encouraged all to do with her exercise.
Video photoblog Polyakova caused quite a stir among web users who appreciated the figure of the singer, especially her abs of steel.
“The mother of two children! Just wow”, “Olga, you’re an awesome, good for you. I am proud that women can, too, in the form of to be, What you done, a good example for their children”, — shared his impressions of the users.