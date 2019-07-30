Olya Polyakova admired the slender figure in a racy swimsuit
The artist went on vacation.
Singer Olya Polyakova, who boasted extreme skills of the younger daughter, went on vacation, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The singer along with his family flew to warmer climes. Where the star is resting, she said, but actively sharing the best photos from their vacation. So Polyakova gladly demonstrated how she prepared for the beach season.
On the page in Instagram Olya posted a few photos, which appears in a bathing suit. Graceful Polyakova flaunt your curves, slender legs and flat tummy pumped.
Also, to fans never thought that such beautiful forms of her easily, Polyakov storis shared the video, which is actively involved in sports. So even on vacation, the singer does not forget about exercise.