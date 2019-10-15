Olya Polyakova admitted that he spent 50 thousand euros with a platinum card of her husband
“Queen of the night” the Ukrainian scene, Olya Polyakova and her husband Vadim has more than 15 years together. The couple has two daughters and despite the difficult periods — for example, at the beginning of their relationship, the singer was the mistress of men were able to survive, to stay together and keep their love. In a recent interview “the high life” the artist remembered how it was her first trip to Paris.
Olya went there with my mom. She was already acquainted with her future husband, so he helped her with her finances. The actress admitted that she spent a lot of money choice in the French capital.
“He gave me her platinum card and I spent 50 thousand euros. At that time, as now it was 150 thousand. The prices were in three or even four times cheaper than it is now. I was very young and not dressed, and I had to cover their private parts, so I went to cover them in the coolest boutiques: Dior, Prada, Chanel,” admitted the singer.
Video: (youtube.com/Світське life)
By the way, this year Olga with her husband celebrated the 15th wedding anniversary. Polyakova shared how they loved to congratulate each other on the occasion.
“He has ordered a machine, he walked for a long time, a year from America, and came the day when we had our 15th anniversary. He had to give this car to me, and I gave him a bottle of good whiskey that he had drunk from a grief that he did not have a car. And so he already has everything,” said the singer.