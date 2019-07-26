Olya Polyakova appeared in the form of “a gold angel”

July 26, 2019
The singer congratulated tesoc happy angel, wearing a huge Golden wings and showing long legs.

Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova appeared in the image “Golden angel”. Photo star showed on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

In the picture Polyakova is on the red carpet in a Golden gown with corset top and revealing thigh-high slit.

Central in the image become huge Golden wings, adorned with sequins and shiny elements. On the head star visible Golden mask.

So the Polyakov congratulated Ol ‘ day of the angel and wished them to be happy.

