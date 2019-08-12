Olya Polyakova blew network of candid photos in a swimsuit
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, whose Billboard in Chernivtsi spoiled grandma bully, blew up a network of candid photos in a swimsuit. Queen of the night posted on his Instagram page in a series of hot pictures. Star posing on the beach in skimpy bikini in red and black. Olya offered to subscribers to choose what swimsuit she’s better.
“Red or Black?” asked superblondinka, triggering hot photos.
Users noted that red micro bikini in an asymmetrical bodice m petite panties looks very frankly. Black, inlaid with rhinestones, it looks more restrained, but no less luxurious.
Also fans celebrate the gorgeous figure Polyakova. “Yes, you beauty! In my opinion, red looks more sexy”, “Beauty in everything”, “Everything is super! More and the plane in the frame in the last picture — just wow!”, “Without them it was better”, “the Red and the feet,” “No matter which swimsuit most importantly who is it”, “Well, pretty well. The woman is stunned!”, — write under the photo.
But there were those who accused Polyakov to use photoshop. The singer snapped the haters. “Shut up” — she wrote and showed how working on her steel abs and figure.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that during the holidays and other singer did not miss the opportunity to show off their forms. Nastya Kamensky showed a juicy figure on the beaches of Italy. Nadia Dorofeeva showed a hot workout on the boat. And Thank Kaminska undressed on vacation in Greece.
