Olya Polyakova boasted long legs in a bold dress
Olga Polyakova, who went to the French capital for the show of famous Ukrainian designer Andre tan, pleased its fans with a thrilling photo in a dress from Atelier Andre, which costs 1700 euros. In this outfit the Queen of the night boasted slender long legs and collected on the network a lot of rave reviews. The artist published on Saturday, October 5, on his page in Instagram.
The pop star has already managed to speak to many music lovers, and stroll through the streets of Paris. Recently, the singer showed fans a fun photo next to the famous sculpture in the Park of Les Halles- the Person listening.
Now, the actress posted a picture on the street of the romantics, which appeared in a short dark dress, the fabric of which is made in the form of the bird’s feathers. Also, Polyakova easy elegant jacket with folded sleeve, exposing the left shoulder of the singer. Black sunglasses and pink handbag complement the image of the “superblondinka”.
“Once in Paris”, signed frame Olga.
Netizens admired the slender figure of the actress and the outfit is very flattering the natural beauty of the stars. Reading the comments it’s safe to say the fans at her feet and just loved it.
- Doll;
- Goddess!
- Where they start, those legs are you, Olga?
- What foot, fire!
- Paris is lost;
- How beautiful!
- The legs are very slender!
- How can you have such legs? Lucky husband, she’s a beauty!
- You are the bomb. I love you…
- Olga, at you the French were distracted as our tourists at the Eiffel tower. Beautiful and unique, anyone today can be proud of!
- Ah the feet legs! Given only a few…
- Our Queen!