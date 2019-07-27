Olya Polyakova continues to tease their fans
Olya Polyakova knows how to keep the attention of fans. Ukrainian singer knows how to create hype around his person and to create a “mini-scandals”. But especially Polyakov loves to tease army of many thousands of subscribers (and it is only in the network instagram over 1.8 million fans) naughty photos and videos. And does it “the Queen of the night” as if “by chance.
So, under stories on his instagram page Polyakova published a series of more than videos causing. While at its core the video are of an innocent nature. The first thing Polyakov urged fans to come to her concert in Lviv, which will take place on 21 sentara. And by the way, this will be the speech in the stadium. In the second video, Polyakov tries to sing in English.
However, it is noteworthy that all this time the singer posing in a black lacquer top, which is very flattering the bust area.
It’s funny that one video Polyakova and signed: “When you don’t know the words, but you have other talents”.