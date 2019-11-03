Olya Polyakova daughter Masha indulge yourself with a nice new clothes in Italy (video)
The star mother-daughter different tastes
Olya Polyakova is still on the Italian island of Sicily. Here the Ukrainian “Queen of the night” is not only resting after a large-scale concert in Kiev, which was held on October 25. As reported by Polyakov itself, in Sicily, she enrolled in cooking courses from well-respected Italian chefs. The performer every day shows fans videos from these master classes. In addition, to his stellar mom flew Masha Polyakova. The published photo the daughter is incredibly similar to the mother — the same slim, tall and leggy!
New video Polyakova devoted tour of Sicily. Mother and daughter not just walk, but also indulge yourself with a nice new clothes.
So, mother and daughter bought some earrings from local artists. Olga bought massive gold earrings in the shape of crosses, decorated with colorful stones. But Mary was confined to a more terse and delicate earrings, pendants.
“Me and my new awesome earrings,” — says Polyakov video.