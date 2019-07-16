Olya Polyakova decided to play a joke on the social network and announced a competition
Singer Olga Polyakova on his page in the social network appeared in a luxurious outfit: black mini skirt and black top, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to PolitekA.
The actress showed long slender legs, also clothing will highlight a thin waist of the singer. The image was made up of lush styling in the form of curls.
Polyakova decided to hold a joke competition among the subscribers. Next to her the star put photos of carrots, the shape of which resembles the pose Polyakova.
“So the contest! Who is more beautiful?”, — asked the artist.
In the end, the pop diva received at least humorous answers.
“At least in carrots more vitamins,” wrote one of the fans. “Not the fact, I drink multivit”, — noticed Olga.
“Carrot, of course, brighter looks, lots of colors and more naked, but the legs are somewhat symmetric, so Olga”, the “better Carrots”, “Beauty”, “Yeah, the miracle of nature in both cases,” “No, well, there’s definitely a carrot”, “Olga is the best!!!”, “Olga — you are all beautiful,” commented the other subscribers.