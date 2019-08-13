Olya Polyakova first told about the personal life of his mother
Soon, the TV channel STB will premiere a new season of vocal talent show X-Factor.
One of the seats of judges went by popular singer Olya Polyakova, who knows what category would like to work, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
As it turned out, the actress wants to get a group older than 30 years.
“In our country, woman over 30 is already old, but look at us with Nastya and try to call us ladies. So I think that after 30 years do not be afraid to start a career. My career, by the way, her peak, fame and popularity came to me after 30. Nastia was the same story, after she became a solo super star. This suggests that it is not too late nor is 30 or 40, or even 50”, – says Olga Polyakova.
The singer also said that her mother Svetlana, who is already 60 years old, gets a lot of pleasure from life and blossoms in the rays of love of the beloved.
“My mother is 60, she has a boyfriend, they travel around the world. And I want it to behave women and men in 60 years – get pleasure from life. When their children have children, they give birth to their own and not their parents, so drop the grandkids to their parents and go on a journey. Something, anything, but travel and enjoy life,” – said Polyakov.