Olya Polyakova has excited fans of curvaceous
So ended the summer, but autumn yet indulges in the warm summer days, and decided to take advantage of Olya Polyakova. Ukrainian artist — well-known party girl sexy and bright clothes, but also demonstrates their luxurious forms. Recently, the singer just has detonated the network of hot picture in a red swimsuit fans have compared it with the lifeguard in Malibu and bathed in a wave of compliments.
On this Olga decided not to stay and shared in stories spicy frame in which showed how preparing for a concert in Shostka, where the “Queen of the night” made the other day. In the photo the actress sunbathing by the pool in colorful one piece bathing suit. The frame is made from above so the emphasis went to the lush beauty breast, which barely fit in a bathing suit.
Polyakova decided to “finish” the fans and in addition playfully stuck out his tongue.
“Shostka, on my way to you! The food, the food,” — commented Olga hot photos.
Note that the 35-year-old mother of two children watching their figure and practice sport regularly, it can boast of elegant forms.