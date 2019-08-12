Olya Polyakova has published hot pics from vacation
August 12, 2019
The singer — the owner of a perfect figure.
Ukrainian pop diva Olga Polyakova caused a stir in the network pictures from vacation.
In Instagram the singer posted a hot photo from the beach, where posing in different swimsuits. “Red or black?” asked Polyakova fans.
Users have expressed delight at the figures of the artist, but I couldn’t help Polyakova to choose.
“Smart lady!” “You better naked”, “You’re gorgeous in any swimsuit”, “Beautiful”, “Oh, these long legs”, “Babe! With that figure all over sexy”, “Goddess” — write to the network.
