Olya Polyakova has published hot pics from vacation

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer — the owner of a perfect figure.

Оля Полякова опубликовала горячие фото с отдыха

Ukrainian pop diva Olga Polyakova caused a stir in the network pictures from vacation.

In Instagram the singer posted a hot photo from the beach, where posing in different swimsuits. “Red or black?” asked Polyakova fans.

Оля Полякова опубликовала горячие фото с отдыха

Оля Полякова опубликовала горячие фото с отдыха

Оля Полякова опубликовала горячие фото с отдыха

Users have expressed delight at the figures of the artist, but I couldn’t help Polyakova to choose.

“Smart lady!” “You better naked”, “You’re gorgeous in any swimsuit”, “Beautiful”, “Oh, these long legs”, “Babe! With that figure all over sexy”, “Goddess” — write to the network.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.