Olya Polyakova in black bikini boasted result of weight loss
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress revealed to and showed the results of weight loss.
Olya Polyakova published in his Instagram photo, where she’s on vacation in a black bikini shows slender figure. In comments to the snapshot, the actress said that she lost five kilograms.
“-5! Dairy and flour products — no! Training and love — Yes! How are you?” — wrote under a photo of the singer.
“Pretty woman”, “Good”, “fabulous woman”, “looking Good! Great figure!”, “Admire,” wrote in the comments of the fans of Oli.