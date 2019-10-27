Olya Polyakova in black bikini boasted result of weight loss

October 27, 2019

The actress revealed to and showed the results of weight loss.

Оля Полякова в чёрном бикини похвасталась результатом похудения

Olya Polyakova published in his Instagram photo, where she’s on vacation in a black bikini shows slender figure. In comments to the snapshot, the actress said that she lost five kilograms.

“-5! Dairy and flour products — no! Training and love — Yes! How are you?” — wrote under a photo of the singer.

“Pretty woman”, “Good”, “fabulous woman”, “looking Good! Great figure!”, “Admire,” wrote in the comments of the fans of Oli.

