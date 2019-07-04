Olya Polyakova in latex outfit admired the perfect forms
Polyakova even asked to praise her a bit!
Olya Polyakova in recent times excites fans with new images, in the courage which is no doubt. Note that at the moment Polyakova removed for the 10th season of the show X-Factor on channel “STB”. The singer is one of the jury members of the project. The shooting took place almost every day (the new season show promise in September of this year). Therefore the jury is happy to show its gorgeous Fanes images.
So, on his instagram page Polyakov has published a new photo in an extremely seductive manner. The performer tight – fitting latex pants purple color as well as latex one shoulder top pearlescent shade. Latex is shiny, drawing your eyes to its owner along. He completes this look with silver sandals and fancy Korona-kokoshnik on her head Polyakova.
Of course, it’s hard not to note how luxurious it looks, the singer – have Polyakova literally perfect shape.
By the way, in this way Polyakova appeared during the presentation of the new season. But then the singer showed only a few selfies. And now, fans got a look at her stylish way.
When the singer asked fans to compliment her as best as possible:
“You praise women of praise for me here guys, and it’s all mine!!! Instagram!! Shame on you!))) me some praise?” – says jokingly Polyakov.
- And fans of the singer did not take long to beg.
- “In that getup you’re all beautiful and all have won, krasunya”
- “Olga, with You nothing compares!)) And the figure is gorgeous, and the face is beautiful, and cheerful disposition!)) I Admire You!”
- “Babe, with these legs you have no competitors”
- “Here You are wonderful!”
- “Bye, Olga!! You are the MOST BEAUTIFUL. A hto bachiv better, let them yomu to povylazili”
- “You’re the best, by far!”