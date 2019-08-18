Olya Polyakova in red latex appeared in a candid manner
Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova starred in a revealing dress posing on the table. The star shared on his page on Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Photo Polyakova reclines on a small red table, leaning on bent at the elbows. Star threw back her head, opened her painted red lipstick lips and looking at the camera.
Polyakova wearing a dark turquoise dress to the smell of a Maxi length. Outfit hangs down to the floor, covering the Desk. The singer put one foot on the wall, and the second pulled down. Polyakova wearing red latex stockings and high-heeled shoes to match.
Right on picture is written that the star will play 25 dresses by Ukrainian designer Andre tan and pyjamas from the brand Home Wings. In a commentary she wrote for official rules.