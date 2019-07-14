Olya Polyakova in the orange mini laugh fans (photo)

July 14, 2019 | Entertainment

Оля Полякова в оранжевом мини насмешила поклонников (фото)

Singer Olya Polyakova showed fans that she’s no stranger to displays of self-irony. In his Intstagram star published a photo in the orange mini and joked on yourself, comparing your fashionable image with the carrot.

Fans of Oli immediately joined in the competition and began to suggest witty captions for photo collage. The singer proposed to change hair color or add a hat for an even greater similarity to the root.

Earlier, Olya Polyakova appeared in the form of a servant, and hinted that he is not opposed to working in Parliament. The singer is looking for a suitable name for his female political party.

